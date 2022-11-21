McGlashan pupil fills in with five for 24

University-Grange opener Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith clonks a delivery skyward during a premier grade game against CDK at Brooklands on Saturday. Also watching the ball is CDK wicketkeeper Seb Kyle.

CDK 255 beat University-Grange 153

The player listed as Fill-in ripped through the University-Grange batting line-up to help secure a 102-run win for CDK at Brooklands on Saturday.



Mr Fill-in was actually John McGlashan College pupil Henry Scott and the spinner nabbed five for 24 from seven overs.

The new scoring system thrust on the clubs this season still has some really major flaws. The half-baked PlayHQ offered up another gem this weekend — Zac Cumming c Fill-in b Fill-in 2.

The other Fill-in was Ness Scully and he batted at No 4 and made the catch to help remove Cumming.

CDK dominated the match. Opener Xavier Chisholm cracked 60 from 42 deliveries to get the innings off to a bright start. Sebastian Kyle (66 from 71) and Vinay Chandrappa (43 from 35) put on 87 for the fifth wicket to help their side post 255.

University-Grange captain Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith clouted 83 from 93 in a lone-hand effort at the top of the innings.

Once he was trapped in front by Scott, the innings fell away. Denil Manuel was the next-highest scorer with 16.

Scott was the star with his five-for, but fellow spinner Jack Pryde was not far behind with four for 28.

Green Island 218/8 dec drew with Albion 82/9

Albion slipped out of the noose at Memorial Park.

Green Island posted 218 for eight declared from just over 42 overs.

That looked a winning total for most of Albion’s innings.

The Eagles lost a wicket second ball and also lost experienced pair Josh Tasman-Jones (10) and Joe Smellie (2) cheaply.

Max Griffith made 21 and Taylor Cumberland chipped in with 16.

But the runs were very much a secondary thought. Survival was the No 1 priority and Matt Bacon did a tremendous job of eating up the remaining deliveries. He scored 13 not out from 45 balls and No 11 James Brown saw off nine balls at the death to secure a draw.

Nick Parata was the pick of the Green Island bowlers with four for 13 from 10 overs, while Brad Kneebone top-scored with 84 from 96 deliveries. He had solid support from Oram Gutsell (24) and Regan Cairns (35), while Jed Mockford (27) and Joel Meade (25) pushed the tally past 200.

Matthew West took four for 41 for Albion and Bacon grabbed three for 75.

North East Valley 233 drew with Taieri 86/4

North East Valley scored a few too many runs in the end.

Will Hamilton (45) and Oli White (75) put on 79 for the third wicket and former Volts keeper Derek de Boorder (47) and Hayden Johnston (26) made valuable contributions to Valley’s total of 233.

That was too many for Taieri, which did not bother to chase. Openers Marno Potgieter (4 from 54) and Dwayne Weir (5 from 27) dropped the anchor early, and Cameron Jackson (22 not out from 65) and Cameron Elliott (0 not out from 22) finished the job.

Valley opening bowler Jeremy Smith took one for 11 from 10 overs. Kyle Hastie had a little more success breaking through the stone wall with two for 43 off 12.

Hunter Kindley bowled six maidens in his nine-over spell.

adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz