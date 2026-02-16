NEV victory over Albion cements place at top of standings

North East Valley cemented their spot at the top of the Bing Harris standings with a seven-wicket win over Albion at Tonga Park on Saturday.

Kaleb McKay nabbed a five-wicket bag to help clinch the win.

Volts fast bowler Andrew Hazeldine took five for 11 to help University-Grange nab their first win this season. They beat Green Island by 102 runs at Logan Park.

Taieri and CDK had to settle for a draw after the weather closed in at Brooklands Park.

Albion 127 lost

to NEV 128/3

North East Valley strike bowler Kaleb McKay ripped through the Albion top order to help set up a seven-wicket win for the Swans.

The right-arm medium-pacer accounted for the top four batters in rapid fashion.

He captured the wicket of former Auckland first-class player Quinn Sunde first — he bowled him for a duck in the third over of the day.

Seasoned batter Taylor Cumberland went three balls later, and the dangerous Joshua Olliver could not get going either.

McKay completed the rout of the top four when he trapped Lewis Garden lbw for four.

He returned later in the innings to snaffle the wicket of Lahiru Vimukthi and finished with five for 17.

Shaedon Miller claimed three for nine in a top spell as well.

Patrick Arnold clouted 90 from 55 balls in a lone hand for the Eagles.

He got them through to 127. No-one else in the batting lineup reached double figures.

Hunter Kindley anchored the successful chase with an undefeated 72.

University-Grange 224 beat

Green Island 122

Otago fast bowler Andrew Hazeldine blasted out Green Island’s top three and finished with five for 11 to set up a maiden win for University-Grange this season.

The team struggled to be competitive earlier in the summer but powered to a 102-run win thanks to some solid batting at the top and a devastating spell by Hazeldine.

University-Grange posted 224. Openers Morgan Duffy (43) and Joseph Devereux-Kilpatrick (24) put on 56 for the first wicket, and Aditya Rangwani stroked 70 to put together a competitive score.

Volts all-rounder Jake Gibson took four for 30, but the chase unravelled.

Green Island slumped to 27 for four. Joel Meade added 45 but lacked support in the rebuild.

Hazeldine trapped Lochie Mavor lbw for a duck to seal the win in the 27th over.

Taieri 243/9 drew

with CDK

Kevin Loggenberg struck an undefeated century to guide Taieri through to 243 for nine declared at Brooklands.

CDK had been on top. They snapped up four wickets.

But Loggenberg (102) crunched 11 fours and two sixes to help rebuild the innings from 58 for four.

He got good support from Toby Hart, who made 34, while Ruben Clinton clobbered 42 at the top of the innings.

Volts seamer Danru Ferns took two for 32 and Otago batter Jamal Todd nabbed two for 48 with his offspin.

CDK’s chase was thwarted by rain and the game was called off.