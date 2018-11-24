Saturday, 24 November 2018

Otago to host Ford Trophy final

    Otago batsmen Jacob Duffy (left) and Michael Rippon. Photo: Getty Images
    Otago will play host to the Ford Trophy grand final after beating Auckland in a thriller in Invercargill today. 

    The Volts managed to rack up 283-7 and then restrict the Aces to 280-7.

    It was a team effort all round from Otago, with Neil Broom's 50 the top score. 

    Quick runs from Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie and Christi Viljoen toward the death helped Otago post a score that proved too much for the Aucklanders, just. 

    Youngster Nathan Smith was the pick of Otago's bowlers, finishing with figures of 2-44 from his 10 overs. 

    The final will take place on December 1 at University of Otago Oval. 

    See the full scorecard here

     

