Otago to host Ford Trophy final

gettyimages-1061305488.jpg Otago batsmen Jacob Duffy (left) and Michael Rippon. Photo: Getty Images

Otago will play host to the Ford Trophy grand final after beating Auckland in a thriller in Invercargill today.

The Volts managed to rack up 283-7 and then restrict the Aces to 280-7.

It was a team effort all round from Otago, with Neil Broom's 50 the top score.

Quick runs from Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie and Christi Viljoen toward the death helped Otago post a score that proved too much for the Aucklanders, just.

Youngster Nathan Smith was the pick of Otago's bowlers, finishing with figures of 2-44 from his 10 overs.

The final will take place on December 1 at University of Otago Oval.

See the full scorecard here.