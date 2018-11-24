Otago to host Ford Trophy final

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Volts managed to rack up 283-7 and then restrict the Aces to 280-7.
It was a team effort all round from Otago, with Neil Broom's 50 the top score.
Quick runs from Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie and Christi Viljoen toward the death helped Otago post a score that proved too much for the Aucklanders, just.
Youngster Nathan Smith was the pick of Otago's bowlers, finishing with figures of 2-44 from his 10 overs.
The final will take place on December 1 at University of Otago Oval.
