Otago pair in NZ XI to play England in warm-up

Otago young guns Jamal Todd and Hunter Kindley will test themselves against England’s best.

Todd and Kindley have been selected in the New Zealand XI squad to play England in a two-day warm-up game at Sir John Davies Oval, in Queenstown, this weekend.

The game will prepare England ahead of the three-test series, which starts at Hagley Oval on Thursday.

Todd and Kindley, who both have experience playing for the Otago Volts, join the 12-man squad which will be captained by experienced Wellington batter Troy Johnson.

The New Zealand XI, dubbed the "Prime Minister’s XI" in honour of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attending tomorrow’s game, features a swag of up-and-coming players.

Todd is one of four domestic players on first-time contracts in the squad, alongside Angus Olliver (Auckland) and Fergus Lellman and Snehith Reddy (Northern Districts).

Reddy, a promising 17-year-old all-rounder, was New Zealand’s top run-scorer at the ICC under-19 men’s World Cup in February.

New Zealand high-performance coaches Bob Carter and Graeme Alridge will lead the squad.

Carter said the games would be memorable.

"It’s a great experience for these young guys to get to face world-class international cricketers so early on in their careers," Carter said.

"Not only will it provide learning opportunities but lasting memories."

Players who were involved in the second round of Plunket Shield, which finished yesterday, were not considered for selection.

Prime Ministers XI

The squad

Troy Johnson (C) (Cricket Wellington), Harjot Johal (Auckland Cricket), Scott Johnston (Northern Districts), Hunter Kindley (Otago Cricket), Fergus Lellman (Northern Districts), Riley Mudford (Auckland Cricket), Angus Olliver (Auckland Cricket), Nikith Perera (Auckland Cricket), Snehith Reddy (Northern Districts), Jesse Tashkoff (Cricket Wellington), Jamal Todd (Otago Cricket), Yahya Zeb (Cricket Wellington).