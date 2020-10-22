Otago skittled for 54 in huge loss

Otago has collapsed to be all out for a woeful 54, gifting Auckland an innings victory early on day three of their Plunket Shield match at Eden Park Outer Oval.

The home side won by an innings and 129 runs after scoring 369/9 dec, following Otago's first innings of 186.

The Volts resumed their second innings this morning on 13 for one but Kyle Jamieson nabbed three quick wickets, including the key scalp of Hamish Rutherford.

All-rounder Sean Solia completed the rout with a stunning spell of five for eight from 5.4 overs. It is the left-armer's first five-wicket bag and came in quite memorable fashion.

Otago's total of 54 was its lowest innings against Auckland since the season of 1988-89.

Opener Anaru Kitchen scored 30 but no-one else got more than nine, and there were five ducks.