Run-a-ball ton gets Green Island home

Veteran Green Island wicketkeeper batsman Ant Harris thrashed a run-a-ball century to guide his side to an eight-wicket win at Sunnyvale on Saturday.

Albion put together a useful total of 211. But the visitors failed to bat the 50 overs available to them and took way too long to break Green Island's opening partnership.

Harris whacked eight fours and four sixes before he was trapped lbw for 102 by Otago left-armer Tommy Clout. He had combined with Brad Kneebone in a 178-run stand.

Kneebone perished for 69 from 98 shortly after. But the pair had left the rest of the batting order with very little to do.

Gregor Croudis (18 not out) and Josh Kellett (10 not out) completed the task with the best part of 13 overs remaining.

Earlier, Blair Soper and Dion Lobb picked up four wickets apiece to help set up the win.

Jack Coman gave Albion a fighting chance with a fine knock of 73 against a quality attack. He is averaging more than 50 in the one day competition this season.

Kaikorai 164 lost to North East Valley 170 for eight

One more run and Llew Johnson would have completed a fairy-tale day.

The North East Valley opener stroked 99 not out to guide his side to a tense two-wicket win against Kaikorai at Bishopscourt.

Being stranded one short of what would have been a second consecutive century in the competition would have been annoying for the fringe Otago player.

But his recent form with the bat will have sent the selectors a clear message. The Volts have faltered with the bat - so much so that anyone making runs at club level has to be looked at closely.

Johnson has played three twenty20 games for the Volts, so he is familiar with the set-up.

It was a tense game. Kaikorai made 164 and made a good effort at defending the modest target.

Ryan Whelan took five for 39 and Josh Finnie three for 32. But Johnson kept attacking, despite losing eight partners, and got his side across the line.

Corey Perrett was the pick of the North East Valley bowlers with four for 40.

Carisbrook-Dunedin 205 beat University-Grange 91

Carisbrook-Dunedin battled its way to 205 which proved more than enough at Tonga Park.

University-Grange has struggled with bat in its comeback season, and slumped to be all out for 91 in reply.

But University-Grange had its moments with the ball. Sanchit Sandhu got rid of the dangerous Henry Workman (13) before he could cash in on his start.

Kane McKay's departure for 33 triggered a minor collapse. Simran Sahota took two quick wickets and the Dogs' innings was in tatters at 118 for seven.

The door was open for University-Grange, but Steven Newey (39) and Will O'Brien (27) slammed it shut with a damaging 50-run partnership. Carisbrook-Dunedin leg spinner Blair Donaldson did the rest with a terrific spell. He took six for 25.

Only Sam Noden (25) and Predesh Soobramoney (24) were able to offer much resistance.



