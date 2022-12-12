Rutherford century sets up win

Albion opener Hamish Rutherford swings the ball away during a Dunedin premier grade game against Taieri at Tonga Park No 2 on Saturday. Wicketkeeper Dale Phillips has a front row seat. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Otago captain Hamish Rutherford has played his way back into form.

The experienced left-hander has had a lean start to the season for the Volts but stroked a century to help Albion shred Taieri by 168 runs in the Dunedin premier club game at Tonga Park No.2 on Saturday.

The 33-year-old scored 109 from 117 balls and combined in a 92-run opening stand with Josh Cuttance (44) to help the Eagles post a formidable 300 for six.

Volts team-mate Matthew Bacon thumped an undefeated 39 from 21 deliveries at the death, and Dan Duke made a useful contribution with 37.

Ben Lockrose (two for 49) and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall (one for 41) were the best of the Taieri bowlers.

Adam Jones top-scored for Taieri with 41. But the chase faltered early and regularly.

James Brown starred with the ball, nabbing four for 21. But Bacon picked up the key wicket of Otago team-mate Dale Phillips for 14.

University-Grange 159 lost to North East Valley 160 for five

Otago duo Travis Muller and Jarrod McKay ran through the University-Grange batting line-up to help set up a five-wicket win at Logan Park.

Muller took six for 28 and McKay three for 32. The only batter who gave them trouble was new Otago recruit Andrew Hazeldine, who flogged 79 from 74 to help his side put a modest tally of 159 on the board.

Hazeldine cracked 11 fours and two sixes.

Oli White anchored the chase with 61 not out from 57 balls. Otago pair Llew Johnson (13) and Thorn Parkes (4) could not get established, but Hunter Kindley (30) and Will Hamilton (25) provided some valuable support.

Zac Cumming picked up a couple of late wickets for University-Grange.

CDK 99 lost to Green Island 103 for two

What a difference a week makes.

CDK rolled Taieri for 35 last weekend but stumbled to 99 all out against Green Island at Sunnyvale on Saturday.

Jack Pryde was one of only three players to reach double figures for the defending Bing Harris champion. He made 30 before he offered up a catch.

Opener Xavier Chisholm (11), Liam Ryan (11) and extras (13) made the next biggest contributions.

Green Island shared the wickets around. Joel Meade took three for 27 from 10 overs and Elliot Santner claimed three for nine from 5.2 overs.

Green Island cruised to victory in the 17th over with eight wickets to spare. Opener Brad Kneebone made 51 not out from 44 balls, while Santner chipped in with 19 not out.

Female league

Bella James made 72 and Bridget Thayer 59 to help the Fire (171/5) edge the Lightning (194/6) by five wickets in a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern adjusted target. Jordan Meltzer top-scored for the Lightning with 71.