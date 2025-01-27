SBHS crush Metropolitan Cubs by 130 runs

Southland Boys’ High School beat the Metropolitan Cubs by 130 runs in round eight of the Southland 40-over competition on Saturday.

Boys’ High won the toss and batted but the top order did not settle.

Middle-order batter Alex Gwynne (48) was able to stick with experienced representative cricketer Shaun Fitzgibbon who scored an unbeaten 102 runs from 77 balls.

After posting 212 runs for the loss of five, the students then bowled the Cubs out for 82 runs.

Hugh Dermody took four wickets for 22 runs from five overs and Jacob Brady three for two from his 16 deliveries as five tail-end Metro batsmen were dismissed without scoring.

Te Anau won the toss in Winton and opted to bat. Harsh Venguriekar (43) and Tom Clearwater (45) helped Te Anau post 197 for seven from 40 overs.

Central’s innings was a fizzer as the locals got skittled for just 79 runs. Te Anau’s opening bowler Jason Van de Wetering took three for nine from his eight overs.

Appleby chased down Old Boys’ total of 160 with three wickets and nine balls to spare at Queens Park.

Old Boys won the toss and elected to bat; opening batsman Brayden Thomas (38) top-scored with support from Sahil Rana (21).

Appleby captain Sam Downing took four for 15 runs from eight overs.

Appleby opening batter Zach Harrington hit 51 runs from 48 balls before three middle-order batters were dismissed for a combined score of one.

Aaron Hart held his nerve and patiently scored an unbeaten 53 runs to carry his team to victory with support from Reid Murray (25).

Waikoikoi beat Blue Mountain by 79 runs at the college in Tapanui.

Waikoikoi won the toss and batted. Todd Thayer (31) and Liam McFaul (48) got the favourites off to a good start and Jason Osborne top-scored with 69 runs from 60 balls as the visitors racked up 223 runs before being bowled out in the 38th over.

Riley Gillions scored 44 runs for Blueys but Archie Body (21) was the only other batter to settle.

Body took three wickets.

Marist bowled the Royal Riders out for 146 runs and then passed the total with six wickets to spare.

