South Africa win toss, bat in second test

South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final test against New Zealand in Christchurch starting today.

New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after winning the first test by an innings and 276 runs.

New Zealand have gone in with the same side that won the first match.

NZ: Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry