Tasman-Jones guides Albion victory

Albion batsman Josh Tasman-Jones pulls the ball through the onside on his way to scoring a match-winning 75 against Carisbrook-Dunedin at Tonga Park on Saturday. Photo: Linda Robertson

by 20 runs at Tonga Park

Albion had five ducks in its innings but Josh Tasman-Jones led it to a 20-run win over Carisbrook-Dunedin at Tonga Park as club cricket resumed for the new year.

The ball dominated the bat in the first round of declaration cricket.Tasman-Jones came in at first drop and carried his bat, unbeaten on 75 at the end of the innings. Wickets fell regularly for Albion although Matt Bacon compiled a 47-run partnership with Tasman-Jones which, in the end, was critical.

Richard Sillars bowled good line and length to take six wickets for the home side.

Sillars opened the batting but was one of Bacon’s seven victims as the Otago Volts paceman was a constant thorn in the side of Carisbrook-Dunedin.

Kieran Eathorne scored 41 for Carisbrook-Dunedin but, when he was fifth man out, the collapse started and Albion lost its last four wickets for three runs.

Green Is 138 beat Taieri 131

by seven runs at Tonga Park

In a low-scoring game, also at Tonga Park, Green Island did enough to get home over Taieri, mainly thanks to Christi Viljoen.

Viljoen scored 39 when Green Island batted first and had scored just over half his side’s runs when he was seventh man out.

Veteran Dion Lobb scored 24 at the bottom of the innings and that in the end was a key to the Green Island victory.

Taieri spread the wickets around and would have been confident of getting the target.

But it failed to get going, losing wickets regularly, and when Brad Frost was the ninth wicket to fall with just 86 on the board, it looked as if Green Island had the game all sewn up.

But Elliot Love was joined by Marcus Frost and the duo stayed together and crept towards the winning total.Viljoen though managed to trap Love in front and Green Island bagged a close win.

NEV 215 beat Kaikorai 125

by 90 runs at Bishopscourt

Otago Volts wicketkeeper Derek de Boorder was in splendid form for North East Valley and his innings won the game for his side at Bishopscourt against Kaikorai.

North East Valley batted first and was in trouble at 64 for six wickets.But de Boorder smashed his way to 129, hitting 16 fours and seven sixes, as the ball flew all round Bishopscourt. He was dropped early on and Kaikorai was made to pay for the mistake.

Llew Johnson turned out for North East Valley as did Jimmy Neesham.Neesham scored 19 and then took two wickets when opening the bowling.

He then hit Josh Finnie on the forearm and forced the Kaikorai batsman off the field. Finnie did not return, which hurt the home side.

Ness Scully made a good debut for Kaikorai at this level. He took three wickets and then top-scored, hitting 40 while batting No11. He was dismissed by de Boorder, who made a rare trip to the bowling crease, to end the game.