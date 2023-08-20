UAE stun Black Caps to level series

Mark Chapman top-scored for the Black Caps against UAE. File photo: Getty

The Black Caps have been hammered by the United Arab Emirates in their second T20 in Dubai.

New Zealand lost by seven wickets as the hosts chased down the target of 142 with 26 balls remaining.

Sent in to bat, the Black Caps posted a sub par total of 142 for 8.

Mark Chapman held the New Zealand innings together with 63 from 46, while Chad Bowes (21) and Jimmy Neesham (21) were the only others to reach double figures.

The damage was primarily inflicted by 17-year-old off spinner Aayan Afzal Khan, who claimed 3 for 20.

Skipper Muhammad Waseem then got the hosts off to a flying start with 55 from 29 before Asif Khan (48 not out) and Basil Hameed (12no) kept their head to take UAE over the line with more than four overs to spare.

The win was a first in Dubai in their eighth attempt for the UAE, while for New Zealand, it was their first loss in 39 matches against a non-test-playing nation across formats.

The third and deciding match is on Monday morning.