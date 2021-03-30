Tuesday, 30 March 2021

White Ferns level T20 series against Australia

    Maddy Green in action for New Zealand against Australia at McLean Park in Napier. Photo: Getty
    The White Ferns have survived a middle order collapse to level the Twenty20 series against Australia, clinching a thrilling last ball win in the second match today.

    New Zealand won by four wickets in Napier, chasing down the 130-run target in tight fashion, Maddy Green scoring a four off the last ball with three required.

    Frankie Mackay had put the hosts on top with 46 off 39, but when she was dismissed to make it 81 for three it triggered a collapse that saw the Ferns slip to 101 for six.

    However, Green and Hannah Rowe combined for a 30 run unbeaten seventh wicket stand for the win.

    The series decider will take place on Thursday at Eden Park.

