Dunedin surfer Alexis Owen put in a dominant performance to advance to the third round in the under-18 boys’ division at the ISA World Junior Surfing Championship being held in El Salvador.

The New Zealand trio of Sol Fritchley (BOP), Zeke Pragert (Piha) and Jesse Frazerhurst (Auck) all advanced in the under-16 boys’ division as well.

Owen, who is the team captain, surfed to an impressive 13-point heat total, including notching an excellent 8-point ride.

He caught an inside wave at the El Sunzal break, which allowed him several powerful forehand turns, linked with precision. He was justly rewarded and controlled the heat from there to close it out.

“The waves at Sunzal are a lot fatter and slower, so I aimed to take my time and really draw out my rail turns. With the waves not really having much of an end section, I really was looking for the big outside combos,” Owen said.

“Coming off of my amazing result in 2024 here, I feel a lot of comfort in the line-ups and a lot of trust in myself that I can find the spot for the good waves,” he added.

It was a stunning performance by the young New Zealanders on day five.

New Zealand sit in fourth position overall, half of the large field of surfers having been eliminated from the event.

Australia, Peru and Brazil lead the way with all of their surfers remaining in the event.

Fritchley led the groms with a strong performance to finish with a 10.27 point heat total, surfing with confidence and allowing his smooth style to impress the judges.

All three New Zealand under-16 competitors are making their debut at the event, taking in the enormity of the tournament, which comprises 56 nations and more than 400 participants.

“I think every time one of us makes it, the others want to match that and make it too. It definitely pushes us to want to make more heats,” Fritchley said.

Pragert took his usual gusto to his heat opening with a big forehand turn to net him a 5.17 point ride early in the heat, surprising himself with how it unfolded.

Frazerhurst looked comfortable in his performance surfing to a 9.9 point heat total, opting to mainly surf the rights at the La Bocana podium.

All three surfers will be up again on day six (Friday NZT) at the El Sunzal podium where they will aim to advance into the final 24 surfers in the event.

Piha’s Kyra Wallis and Poppy Arkle are set for early match-ups on day six. Lola Groube, Zara Owen and Alani Morse have a lay day. — Allied Media