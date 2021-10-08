Closer ties possible

Football South is exploring a closer relationship with Mainland Football.

Chairman Graham Marshall has confirmed to the Otago Daily Times the southern federation is working with both Mainland and New Zealand Football to look at the possibility of working more closely together.

It would exploit potential for improvements in operations, delivery, development costs and benefits.

The project is in the first of three phases.

Marshall said a decision would be made at the end of the month whether to progress to its next phase.

He was unable to offer more information at this stage.

It would, however, delay Football South’s search for a new chief executive.

Chris Wright finished his time in the lead role this week.

Marshall said given the uncertainty, Football South had advertised the role as a 12-month fixed term.

Two candidates were short-listed, but closed borders and uncertainty caused by the pandemic had stopped them making a commitment.

He said the board was continuing to support Football South staff.

It would look at its option regarding the vacancy early next month, following the decision around the project with Mainland Football.