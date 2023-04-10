Dunedin teams suffer in Southern League

There was no joy for Dunedin sides in the Southern League at the weekend.

Green Island lost 1-0 to Coastal Spirit and Dunedin City Royals lost 5-2 to Christchurch United in Christchurch.

Green Island was looking to build on last week’s win when it entertained the winless Coastal Spirit

And for the opening period the home side was dominant.

They were patient in possession and passed the ball around nicely looking for openings.

The first opportunity fell to Tom Milton who fizzed a direct free kick narrowly over the cross bar after 12 minutes.

Coastal’s first offensive foray nearly resulted in the opening goal, however Luke Williams was alert and cleared the ball off the goal line. Milton had another free-kick opportunity on 20 minutes, after Adam Hewson was cynically chopped down but keeper Ellis Hare-Reid saved well.

The second period of the opening stanza saw Coastal grow into the game and Green Island’s keeper Tom Poole made a smart save with his feet to deny Coastal after 33 minutes, however four minutes later Coastal’s fullback Wiari Rusbridge drove into the penalty box and squared the ball to Liam Cotter whose scuffed shot deceived Poole and trickled into the net.

The second half was much more open and free-flowing with both sides having chances. Hewson was again fouled as he beared down on goal and then Stefan Milidrags well-directed header was saved.

As the second half ticked away Milidrag became the main threat with his aerial presence as Coastal had shackled Anderson and Hewson and his looping header on 86 minutes was just over the crossbar. Despite the loss Green Island is in 6th place on the table and hosts Nelson next week.

Christchurch United was too strong for the Dunedin City Royals and shares top spot with Cashmere Technical.

Christchurch came out firing at home and scored an early goal to take the lead. The Royals found their equaliser in the 24th minute when Connor Neil scored.

Christchurch continued to score quickly throughout the first half and led 4-1 at the break.

The home team added another in the second but the Royals scored late in the piece, again through Neil, to lose 5-2.

The Royals drop to fourth place, with two wins from three games.

In the ODT Southern Premiership after two rounds Roslyn Wakari and Mosgiel remain the only unbeaten teams.

Roslyn beat Timaru’s Northern Hearts 3-1 at Ellis Park thanks to first-half goals from Cameron Clark and Max Johnson, and Nathan Wilkie scored his fourth goal of the season to wrap up the win in the 61st minute.

Mosgiel was made to work hard in Queenstown when it went behind to a 10th-minute wonder free kick from Sho Honda. Despite the early setback Mosgiel then dominated proceedings and equalised through Reece Burtenshaw’s close range chest finish. Taylor Donaldson made sure of all three points with a thunderous drive from the edge of the box with 16 minutes left.

Queens Park from Invercargill came out on top in a five-goal thriller against University. The students’ George Willet equalised to make the game 2-2 in the 54th minute, however a minute later Michael Larsen scored his second goal of the game to ensure the Invercargill team took the first three points of the season.

Northern and Wanaka shared the points in a 1-1 draw ensuring both teams also remain unbeaten. Both goals were scored midway through the first half. Gian Krauer opened the scoring for Northern on 28 minutes and four minutes later Daniel Brom equalised for Wanaka.

Dunedin City Royals and Green Island drew 1-1. The Royals opened the scoring with Max Davidson’s strong header from a corner. Green Island restored parity in the 33rd minute following a quick break. Jack Kelly was on hand to bundle the ball in.

The Royals were reduced to 10 men in the 58th when Hugh Jack was shown a red card. Despite the man advantage Green Island was not able to take advantage and both teams secured their first points of the season.

By Neville Watson