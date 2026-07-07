FIFA defends suspending US striker's red card

US President Donald Trump holds the FIFA World Cup trophy during a visit by FIFA president Gianni Infantino to the White House last year. Photo: Reuters

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended world football's disciplinary process amid mounting international criticism after US President Donald Trump praised FIFA’s decision to suspend Folarin Balogun’s World Cup red-card ban.

Infantino said FIFA’s judicial bodies operated "independently and autonomously" and that he had told Trump the Balogun case was subject to an ongoing legal process, even as the president described the decision to reinstate the US striker as "brilliant" after personally urging FIFA to review the case.

The United States is jointly hosting the FIFA World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

The affair has become the tournament’s biggest controversy, drawing condemnation from European football body UEFA, which said FIFA had "crossed a red line", the Royal Belgian Football Association, several national federations as well as senior coaches, officials and politicians, with critics arguing FIFA had undermined confidence in its own disciplinary system.

It also prompted the Belgians, hours before Monday's match against the US for a place in the quarter-finals, to challenge Balogun's eligibility, but their appeal was rejected by FIFA.

On the field, Belgium dominated the opening half of the match, taking a 2-1 lead.

The crowd, initially energised by Balogun’s controversial inclusion, fell noticeably quieter before Malik Tillman’s goal briefly levelled matters at 1-1, after which Balogun urged the home fans to raise the volume.

The reinstated striker was largely starved of possession but did force a save with an effort just before halftime.

England, meanwhile, who had Jarell Quansah sent off in their last-16 win over Mexico on Sunday, are now considering their options regarding any appeal over that red card as a result of the Balogun case, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"He (Balogun) didn't do anything wrong and he is our best player," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Monday. "When they take your best player and say 'You can't play' it's very unfair."

"I think they made a really brilliant decision," Trump said. "I asked for a review. If they would not allow a top player to play I think it (the World Cup) would have had a big stain. I related that feeling."

Trump also questioned the quality of refereeing by Brazil's Raphael Claus, who had sent Balogun off, saying he was "a little bit suspect if you check his past." He did not elaborate.

Folarin Balogun (pictured centre, right) will be allowed to play despite being red-carded by referee Raphael Claus. Photo: Reuters

FIFA JUDICIAL BODIES OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY, SAYS INFANTINO

Infantino later on Monday confirmed the call but said he explained to Trump that FIFA's judicial bodies operated independently.

"During our conversation I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies," Infantino said in a statement.

"That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold."

FIFA's disciplinary committee said it had the authority to suspend the one-match ban. It also fined Balogun $US40,000 ($NZ70,000) for coming onto the pitch after the match to celebrate with teammates after his dismissal.

"Reviewing the legal consequences of red cards in football is nothing new in the modern game," it said in a statement.

"Suspending the effects of a red card based on an explicit provision of the applicable regulations is a much more balanced measure," the chairperson of FIFA's disciplinary committee said in a statement.

For UEFA, the decision to suspend the ban was wrong.

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision," UEFA said. "Yesterday's decision ... crossed a red line. When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined."

Several national football federations have been equally critical of FIFA's decision.

"The decision in the Balogun case is incomprehensible to the Swiss Football Association (SFA), regardless of how it came about," said the SFA, whose team are in the World Cup round of 16.

"This decision raises questions and creates uncertainty, particularly regarding the authority of referees’ decisions, especially when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is involved," it said.

FAILED CHALLENGE

The Royal Belgian Football Association challenged FIFA's decision to declare Balogun eligible to play on Monday.

"The request was rendered inadmissible on the grounds that the RBFA is not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision," FIFA said in a statement.

The Brazilian FA (CBF) also joined in the chorus of criticism, rejecting any suggestion regarding the integrity of referee Claus.

"The CBF refutes any insinuation that casts doubt on Raphael Claus’s integrity. He is an exemplary professional, whose career is amply supported by technical assessments, consistent performance and the trust placed in him by the leading national and international competitions," it said.

The high-profile criticism also echoed that from big names in the sport.

"This is our sport, not theirs," said former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who is in talks to become the new Germany coach.

"If Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino really sorted this out between themselves, it is madness; it calls everything into question. These two people, who know nothing about football, should have absolutely nothing to do with this."

It is not the first time this year that FIFA has been accused of mixing politics with sport, with Infantino attending President Trump's Board of Peace meeting in February and facing subsequent questions about the body's political neutrality.

STRANGE DECISION

Balogun, who has scored three goals in the tournament, was sent off after a VAR review for dragging his studs down the back of defender Tarik Muharemovic's leg and onto his foot during their win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

The red card carried an automatic one-match ban, ruling Balogun out of Monday's tie with Belgium. FIFA instead suspended the ban for a one-year probationary period without rescinding the card itself.

England manager Thomas Tuchel questioned the decision, having just seen Quansah get sent off in his side's 3-2 last-16 win over Mexico on Sunday.

"Who overturns this decision then and when? And on what grounds? How far does this go now? This is strange for me," Tuchel told reporters at the Azteca Stadium.

Even former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who stepped down in 2015 amid corruption allegations, joined the criticism.

"Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies," he said.

"If a US President intervenes with the FIFA President - and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match - the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA? Football must never become a playground for political power."