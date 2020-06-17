Football Chat: Kicking off the 2020 season

Welcome back to the second episode of the McDonald's Dunedin Football Chat.

This week, our host Morgan Jarvis is joined by Chelsea Whittaker from Dunedin Technical AFC, who plays Mosgiel in the first round of the Kingsgate Women’s Premier League.

He's also joined by Alex Cox from last year's champions Mosgiel AFC who play in the Otago Daily Times Southern Premier League.

In this week's episode, we get excited about the season starting on Friday at 7pm with WPL Dunedin Tech vs Mosgiel playing under the lights on the Logan Park artificial turf.

Chelsea and Alex give us some insight into how pre-season training has been going given the Covid-19 delays, and updates on how the teams are feeling for the 2020 season.

With lots of new faces and upcoming talent in the Women's Premier League “It’s anyone’s season!” Chelsea says.

Show your support for the teams by commenting below - and, more importantly, get out to cheer your local team on!

We wish all clubs the best for the opening weekend.