Football Fern sent off in feisty clash

Phoenix forward Emma Rolston pushes Glory midfielder Ella Mastrantonio in the face before both players were sent off. Photo: Getty

Football Fern Emma Rolston saw red as the Wellington Phoenix fell to a 2-0 defeat to the Perth Glory in their A-League clash in Western Australia.

Both teams had to play the majority of the match with 10 players after Phoenix forward Rolston and Glory midfielder Ella Mastrantonio were both sent off for a heated clash in the 34th minute.

The altercation started when Mastrantonio kicked a prone Rolston after she was brought down in a tackle.

Rolston got up and reacted by trying to push Mastrantonio away as both players got into a scuffle, ending with the Kiwi forward pushing her hand into her opponent’s in the face.

Referee Casey Reibelt sent both players off, with Rolston now set to miss the Phoenix’s next clash at home to Canberra United next Sunday.

The Phoenix were already down 2-0 before the red cards as they were punished for a couple of early mistakes in the opening quarter of an hour.

American striker Cyera Hintzen scored from the Glory’s first shot in the sixth minute.

Perth then earned a penalty in the 13th minute and Susan Phonsongkham converted from the spot.

Despite their best efforts when it was 10 against 10, Wellington were unable to unlock the Perth defence and find a way back into the match.

“We got punished for two mistakes which … we’ve got to hold ourselves accountable for,” Phoenix head coach Natalie Lawrence said after the game. “We need to stop making these mistakes that are leading to these goals and start taking our chances as well.”