Green Island captain Lauren Pendreigh never could have imagined her team being where they are today. Three years ago, the Green Island women’s football team were strapped for numbers, but the resilience of a core group helped them get back on their feet. They have reversed their fortunes to complete a remarkable threepeat in the Women’s Southern Premier League. Green Island, who play their final game against the Dunedin City Royals at home on Saturday, are undefeated, posting eight wins and two draws. “Stoked is an understatement,’’ Pendreigh said of winning three titles. “I couldn’t believe it when we won for the first time — as Green Island women had never won before — let alone winning again the following year for the second time. “Going into this season, our team just wanted to focus on having fun and playing for each other. “We never expected to win — it actually came as a shock.’’ Green Island added players from their youth team to the senior ranks this season and Pendreigh said the team’s focus was on making sure their rising crew felt supported and developed. “We never really focused on winning the league. “It wasn’t until the very end that we realised we had gone undefeated.’’ Three years ago, they headed into preseason with only four players, and no permanent coach, after a crew of older players moved on after university. “Looking back then, I wouldn’t have believed anyone if they had told me we would end up winning three years in a row,’’ Pendreigh said. “But we ended up with a group of players who worked hard and wanted to win for each other to prove the odds wrong, which we did.’’ Sean Flett joined as head coach last year, pushing the team to be better. They created an environment focused on fun and playing for each other and taking the pressure off. “We stopped thinking about the end results and started taking it one game at a time,’’ Pendreigh said. “It didn’t matter if we won or lost a game — our success was based on how much we enjoyed a game. “We always welcome new players, we always have a laugh and we always play for each other. “Without those things, I don’t think we would have won.’’