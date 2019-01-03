Phoenix sign Ireland forward Sheridan

Cillian Sheridan in action for Jagiellonia Bialystok last year. Photo: Getty

Wellington coach Mark Rudan says mid-season recruit Cillian Sheridan will provide much-needed competition in his strike force for the second half of the A-League season.

The mid-table Phoenix announced on Thursday the Republic of Ireland forward has signed with them until the end of the current season.

The 29-year-old signed from Polish first division runners-up Jagiellonia Bialystok on Thursday.

Rudan says Sheridan will add depth to the squad and could possibly make his Phoenix debut against Adelaide at Hindmarsh Stadium on Saturday.

"I'm constantly looking to challenge my players," the coach said.

"Competition for places is crucial and at this time of the season it's important to strengthen the squad and add quality."

Sheridan has plied his trade at Scottish Premiership clubs Celtic, Kilmarnock, Motherwell and St Johnstone, as well as having a stint with Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia.

He was also largely instrumental in Cyprus club APOEL's qualification for the European Champions League Group stage in 2014/15.

Sheridan also had a prolific spell with Cypriot club Omonia, scoring 23 goals in 54 appearances to help them qualify for the Europa League.

The journeyman striker, who has scored 98 career goals and has three caps for Ireland, says he was was easily lured to Westpac Stadium.

''To play in another country with different challenges is always appealing to me," he said.

''I have followed the Hyundai A-League and Wellington Phoenix are playing an attractive style and for a footballer you want to enjoy your football and what Mark Rudan is doing, really sold it to me.''