Royals draw tough knockout opponents

That was a tough couple of minutes for the Dunedin City Royals.

The club drew arguably two of the strongest teams in the country for their respective knockout games.

The Kate Sheppard Cup semifinals and the Chatham Cup quarterfinals draw was broadcast live on YouTube and the Dunedin sides were probably hoping for a different result.

The Royals drew an away fixture against Northern Rovers for their Kate Sheppard Cup semifinal match on the weekend of August 20-21, while the men will host Auckland City in a Chatham Cup quarterfinal on the weekend of July 30-31.

Northern Rovers dispatched Eastern Suburbs 3-1 in the quarterfinals, whereas the Royals needed extra time to prevail 3-1 against Cashmere United.

Shontelle Smith and Margi Dias slotted a goal apiece to clinch in extra time to help clinch the semifinal berth.

The men beat Nelson Suburbs 3-1 to progress to the quarterfinals of the Chatham Cup and will have to overcome a talent-laden Auckland City to remain in the hunt.

The other Kate Shepard Cup semifinal will see Auckland United host Palmerston North Marist, while in the Chatham Cup Miramar Rangers, Wellington Olympic and Waiheke United have respective home games against Hamilton Wanderers, Cashmere Technical and the winner of the Birkenhead United or Eastern Suburbs match on July 20.