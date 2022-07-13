Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Royals draw tough knockout opponents

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Football

    That was a tough couple of minutes for the Dunedin City Royals.

    The club drew arguably two of the strongest teams in the country for their respective knockout games.

    The Kate Sheppard Cup semifinals and the Chatham Cup quarterfinals draw was broadcast live on YouTube and the Dunedin sides were probably hoping for a different result.

    The Royals drew an away fixture against Northern Rovers for their Kate Sheppard Cup semifinal match on the weekend of August 20-21, while the men will host Auckland City in a Chatham Cup quarterfinal on the weekend of July 30-31.

    Northern Rovers dispatched Eastern Suburbs 3-1 in the quarterfinals, whereas the Royals needed extra time to prevail 3-1 against Cashmere United.

    Shontelle Smith and Margi Dias slotted a goal apiece to clinch in extra time to help clinch the semifinal berth.

    The men beat Nelson Suburbs 3-1 to progress to the quarterfinals of the Chatham Cup and will have to overcome a talent-laden Auckland City to remain in the hunt.

    The other Kate Shepard Cup semifinal will see Auckland United host Palmerston North Marist, while in the Chatham Cup Miramar Rangers, Wellington Olympic and Waiheke United have respective home games against Hamilton Wanderers, Cashmere Technical and the winner of the Birkenhead United or Eastern Suburbs match on July 20.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter