Scores levelled after screamer

Eyes on the ball ... Southern United defender Alisa Tautagaloa moves the ball during their national league game at Logan Park Turf on Saturday. Phoenix Reserves player Grace Bartlett tracks the play in the background. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Southern United have a habit of scoring early.

They have found the back of the net in the opening 10 minutes on three occasions throughout the national league season so far.

One of those came on Saturday, when Georgia Keen caught everyone off guard to open the scoring in the fourth minute in their 1-1 draw with the Phoenix Reserves at Logan Park Turf.

Looking through the mess, Keen turned on the ball at the top right of the box and sent the ball flying along the ground through the swarm of Phoenix and Southern players to slide into the bottom left of the goal.

Phoenix players looked stunned at the long-range shot, while Southern players raced to celebrate their opener.

Captain Rose Morton’s shot was saved three minutes later in a fast start to the round seven game.

But as the rain settled in, some of the pace came out of the game as Phoenix tried to find their equaliser and Southern looked to push ahead.

Southern made some nice breaks and pressed high, but just found themselves slightly off target with a couple of shots.

Danica Urlich-Beech was yellow-carded for a late challenge in the 36th minute.

Just before halftime, the Phoenix found what they had been searching for.

Olivia Ingham came from nowhere to break on the left, bringing the ball to the top corner of the box and firing in a screamer that looped over the back into goal.

It was a brilliant individual effort in the 40th minute that levelled the scores at 1-1 at halftime.

The Phoenix, who recorded their first victory in a 5-0 win over Central the previous week, were determined in their game plan to try to take the points.

Southern again had their chances in the second half, and Stacey Martin picked up a yellow card.

But nothing could separate the two as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The draw means Southern remain in seventh spot, while the Phoenix are ninth.

Defending champions Auckland United kept their unbeaten run intact with a 1-0 win over West Coast Rangers.

Western Springs thumped Central 6-0, Waterside Karori and Wellington United had a 1-1 draw, and Britney Cunningham-Lee scored two second-half goals for Eastern Suburbs in their 3-1 win over Canterbury United Pride.

Southern United are away to Auckland United in a repeat of last year’s final on Saturday.

National League

The scores

Southern United 1

Georgia Keen 4’

Phoenix Reserves 1

Olivia Ingham 40’

Halftime: 1-1.