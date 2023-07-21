Swiss class too much for Philippines

Switzerland's Seraina Piubel (1st L) celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal. Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Switzerland have made their mark at their new home.

They beat the Philippines 2-0 in the first Fifa Women’s World Cup game at the Dunedin Stadium tonight.

The Philippines put in a gutsy defensive effort — and had a massive amount of support behind them — in their first game at their first appearance at a World Cup, in front of a crowd of 13,711.

But the experience and class of the Swiss, who are based in Dunedin, was too strong, the team creating a bunch of opportunities and taking time to find the opening.

It was tense from the start, with Swiss forward Ramona Bachmann yellow-carded in the ninth minute when she attempted to steal the ball down the left.

The Philippines looked to make something from the opportunity, but the Swiss scrambled quickly to exit from their end.

Swiss midfielder Geraldine Reuteler was dangerous early on, with a chance going over the crossbar.

But it was the Philippines who looked to take the first points in the 16th minute.

Goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann came a long way out from the box with limited cover, when Philippines midfielder Katrina Guillou hit the top right corner.

She - and most of the crowd - celebrated their first World Cup goal, but the flag was up and heartbreak ensued when Guillou was deemed offside.

It was the Philippines' main chance of the first half, but their defence stood up as they worked to break down Switzerland.

Defenders Jessika Cowart, Angela Beard and Sofia Harrison, who was yellow-carded in the 38th minute for a late tackle, all worked tirelessly.

Switzerland created chance after chance. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic looked to be in but the ball spun from the base of her boot over the crossbar, but their break came in the 44th minute.

Cowart clipped her boot on the bottom of Coumba Sow in front of the goal, forcing a penalty upon in the box.

Bachmann stepped up, took her time and slotted it cleanly into the back left of the net, met with a joyful celebration from her team-mates.

You sensed it was on the horizon for most of the first half — and they were finally rewarded.

It came again in the 65th minute when Reuteler took the ball at pace down the left and delivered a lovely cross to Crnogorcevic.

Her attempt was saved by goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, who got up again in a heroic bid to save Sow’s follow-up attempt.

But Seraina Piubel was on hand to finally bang it in for the Swiss and extend the lead.

The Philippines had more of the ball towards the end of the game but the Swiss defence was too strong.

Scores: Switzerland 2 (Ramona Bachmann 45’, Seraina Piubel 65'), Philippines 0. Halftime: 1-0.

