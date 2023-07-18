Swiss embracing what city has to offer

Julia Stierli and Geraldine Reuteler are getting well acquainted with their home away from home.

The Swiss footballers, who have chosen Dunedin as their base for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, were beaming following their first training session at Tahuna Park yesterday and gave a glowing review of their new surroundings in Dunedin.

Stierli was impressed with the historic architecture throughout the city and had been struck by the kindness of the locals so far.

They have also enjoyed team visits to Tunnel Beach and Sandfly Bay since arriving last week, and Reuteler loved seeing seals and the "beautiful" nature.

Aside from Dunedin’s picturesque landscape, they also spoke highly of the newly renovated Tahuna Park, labelling the pitch as a good surface and enjoyed the new changing rooms.

Being more than 18,000km away from their homeland, they were touched to see the Swiss cross hanging in the changing rooms.

"It’s nice to come here and see that," Stierli said.

The World Cup is shaping up to be one of many firsts for the duo, including playing on a pitch under a closed roof.

The team was yet to visit the stadium — they make their way there later this week — but Stierli and Reuteler are excited for the challenge.

"It’s also quite different for us," Stierli said.

"I’ve never played in a stadium where it’s closed, so looking forward to it."

Switzerland will play two games at the stadium, against the Philippines on Friday and versus the Football Ferns on July 30.

The Swiss will have a slight upper hand in both games, sitting 20th on the world rankings compared to New Zealand at 26th and the Philippines at 46th.

But they know anything could happen on the day.

"I think the first game’s always one of the most important ones," Stierli said.

They needed to put on a good performance, be strong on defence, patient on attack and reach the back of the net. They also hoped their games would be "interesting" for the Dunedin fans coming to watch them.

Stierli said it was a "dream come true" to represent her country at the World Cup and Reuteler looked forward to playing in front of loved ones who travelled to support her.

"I’m proud to play for Switzerland," Reuteler said.

"My family has come to watch, it’s amazing. Looking ... forward to it."

