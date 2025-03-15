Two newcomers included in Football Ferns squad

Claudia Jenkins. Photo: Getty Images

The Football Ferns squad to face Chinese Taipei next month has been named with two players called up for their debuts.

Adelaide United goalkeeper Claudia Jenkins, who has started every game this season for her club in the women’s A-League, and University of Denver goalkeeper Alina Santos have both been selected for the first time for the Ferns.

Jana Radosavljevic and Grace Wisnewski are also called up after missing out on the last tour.

Mackenzie Barry, Geo Candy, Brianna Edwards, Macey Fraser and Grace Jale, who were part of the squad assembled for the win and draw against Costa Rica last month, have not been selected for this tour due to injury, managing playing time after returning from injury, and a desire to test other players.

Interim head coach Michael Mayne is keen to continue the work started during the series against Costa Rica last month.

"I was pleased with the progress we made in Costa Rica, which involved implementing a new playing model on the pitch, and some new language and some different approaches off the pitch, so I’m very much looking to continuing that work next month.

"I want to approach this tour with a drive towards refining some of the details within our system, and with a training game behind closed doors first, it gives us the perfect opportunity to try a couple of new things as we prepare for the full international against Chinese Taipei.

"Our objective remains the same and that is to assess the strength of our squad, and build the competition within this team, so that come the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2027, should we qualify, we are in the best place to perform.

"But we are also not losing sight of what we are and what our job is, and that’s to go away, perform and strive for positive results."

The Ferns will face Chinese Taipei on Tuesday, April 8 at Kaohsiung Nanzih Football Stadium in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, kicking off at 10.30pm NZT.

The sides will also face off in a behind-closed-doors training game three days earlier.

Football Ferns

The squad

Liz Anton, Hannah Blake, Kelli Brown, Claudia Bunge, Milly Clegg, Manaia Elliott, Victoria Esson, Michaela Foster, Maya Hahn, Jacqui Hand, Claudia Jenkins, Katie Kitching, Annalie Longo, Meikayla Moore, Ruby Nathan, Grace Neville, Emma Pijnenburg, Indiah-Paige Riley, Jana Radosavljevic, Alina Santos, Kate Taylor, Grace Wisnewski — APL