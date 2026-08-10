The Wellington Phoenix have farewelled three more players, including Dunedin footballer Lara Wall. The Phoenix announced yesterday Wall, Daisy Brazendale and Mackenzie Anthony are off contract and “won’t be re-signing with the Phoenix”. Wall, who grew up in Dunedin and now lives in Christchurch, played 39 A-League games for the Phoenix across two seasons, having earned a contract following a trial last season. After featuring in all 23 matches during her rookie season, a calf injury limited the tireless fullback to 16 appearances during the women’s record-breaking campaign in 2025-26. “My time at the Phoenix has been an incredible journey,” Wall said. “While the moments we created on the pitch will stay with me, what I’ll treasure most is the people. “To the team-mates, staff, and fans who made this club feel like a second family, I’m grateful for every memory together and I’ll be cheering the club on for years to come.” Wall, who recently brought up her 100th game for Cashmere Technical, also received a call up to the Football Ferns during her time with the Phoenix. Head coach Bev Priestman has thanked all three players for their contributions to the club. “Lara’s been a very, very consistent player in her first two years as a pro,” Priestman said. “She made an immediate impact at the club, she drives the training standards every day and gives her everything for the club. “We wish them all the best for the next steps in their football careers.”