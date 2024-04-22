Win sends Roslyn-Wakari to top of class

Competing for the ball are (from left) Madi Silcock (Roslyn), Kiera Bourgeois (Northern) and Sophie Wylie (Roslyn) at the Caledonian on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Roslyn-Wakari went to the top of the South Island women’s qualifying league with an 8-0 win over Northern on Saturday.

Romy Ifill, daughter of Wellington Phoenix great Paul Ifill, opened the scoring on 15 minutes followed by Zara Prattley two minutes later, and a quick-fire brace by Emma Black had Roslyn take a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Black scored another two goals in the opening five minutes of the second half, substitute Jasmine Prince made it 7-0 and Ifill slotted her second goal in injury time.

Otago University also secured their second win of the season with a tight 3-2 tussle against Queens Park.

Charlotte Marvin opened the scoring for the students in the 27th minute.

Tyler Andrews equalised in first-half stoppage time for Queens Park but University grabbed a halftime lead when Jemma McCormick popped up to score.

Queens Park equalised on 59 minutes through Rebecca Walker. University coach Hamish Phillip rang the changes and brought on Harriet Park in the 61st minute, and it proved to be an inspired substitution as Park scored the winner two minutes later.

In the ODT Men’s Southern Premiership, Northern, Royals, Mosgiel and Roslyn all maintained their unbeaten starts.

Northern continued their form with a hard-earned 2-0 win over a much-improved Green Island side.

The first half was a scrappy affair with Northern dominating possession and Green Island looking to counter-attack on the break, and right on halftime, Green Island were reduced to 10 players when Spencer Smith was sent off for a second yellow card.

Northern took advantage only five minutes after the restart when Rory Hibbert switched the play quickly from right to left, releasing Emilio Ghosh-Novero, who drove towards goal and finished with a strike into the bottom corner.

Green Island showed good resilience to hold out before Ghosh-Novero delivered an inch-perfect cross from the right wing for Tyler Muir to score at close range.

The Royals showed they will be a much tougher prospect this year when they came from behind to beat Northern Hearts 4-1 in Timaru.

Hearts took an early lead through Tyler Cunningham before Benji Woodard equalised for the Royals.

Goals in stoppage time to Lucas Townend and Dafydd Spratt gave the Royals a welcome lead, and Townend killed the game off with his second goal on 59 minutes.

Mosgiel held on for a 2-1 win over Wanaka at Memorial Park.

The home side took an early lead in the sixth minute when Jake Thompson was adjudged to have fouled Rhys Quarrell in the box and Rory Findlay confidently dispatched the penalty past keeper Josh Shackleton.

Shackleton was in inspired form, keeping the Plainsmen at bay, and Wanaka equalised after 21 minutes through Allan Carmichael’s long-range screamer.

Wanaka had possession for long periods with Paul Rodwell controlling the tempo but not threatening.

Despite hitting the woodwork and missing a flurry of opportunities, Mosgiel took until the 71st minute to regain the lead when from a corner the ball fell to Reece Burtenshaw, who showed great technique to volley home through a crowd of players.

Wanaka nearly forced an equaliser late in the game and it took a goal-line headed clearance from Morgan Day to ensure Mosgiel held on to the win.

Roslyn-Wakari drew 1-1 with University. Lewis Wall scored early for Roslyn and Sam Clegg got the students’ equaliser just before halftime.

Another early goal in Queenstown settled the result when Calem Castle got the only goal for Queens Park after four minutes, the win moving the Invercargill club into third place.

— Neville Watson