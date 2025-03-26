World Cup windfall to be invested in development

Tim Payne of New Zealand celebrates with Chris Wood after scoring during their match against Fiji last week. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand will look to invest its World Cup windfall in talent development to ensure the All Whites' return to the global stage is sustainable, New Zealand Football chief Andrew Pragnell said.

The nation missed out on the last three men's World Cups but the team booked their ticket to the 2026 finals in North America on Monday with victory over New Caledonia in the final of Oceania qualifying.

FIFA have not confirmed prize money for 2026 but teams that qualified for Qatar 2022 and were eliminated from the group stage earned $10.5 million, including $1.5 million to cover preparation costs.

The money can make a big difference in small football nations like New Zealand, which has only two professional teams and a sports market dominated by rugby.

Around 40% of New Zealand's World Cup windfall will go to the players under an agreement with the nation's players union, while much of the rest will be ploughed into grassroots and talent pathways, said Pragnell.

"It wasn't a boom-or-bust situation if we didn't make it but there is a lot of pressure to keep resourcing the game at all levels," Pragnell said.

"(Qualification) enables us to continue to do that, to continue to develop the talent and refine player pathways. It is critical for the growth to be sustainable."

While the All Whites have a modest world ranking of 89, the local game enjoyed a boost from co-hosting the Women's World Cup with Australia in 2023 and the momentum has continued with the addition of Auckland FC to the A-League.

Owned by American billionaire Bill Foley, Auckland FC are top of the table in their first season with seven rounds left before the playoffs.

Strong match-day attendances at Auckland's home Mount Smart Stadium have put to bed concerns that the market might not support a second professional team in New Zealand along with Wellington Phoenix.

Auckland FC will enter a team in the A-League Women 2025/26 season, providing another pathway to professional football for New Zealand's female talent.

Pragnell said NZF would soon announce details of a legacy fund from the Women's World Cup.

"We will be managing it carefully to invest back into the game. It's critical we use all our assets," he added.

The All Whites' build-up to their third appearance at a World Cup next year is likely to keep the ball rolling for fan engagement.

New Zealand's qualification for their last World Cup at the 2010 finals in South Africa triggered celebrations across the country, as Ricki Herbert's team won an intercontinental playoff against Bahrain, ending a 28-year absence from the global event.

The nation rallied around the team as they held Italy, Slovakia and Paraguay to three draws and exited the group stage with acclaim.

The Chris Wood-captained All Whites can expect the same attention as they look to reach the knockout rounds for the first time at the expanded, 48-team World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With Nottingham Forest forward Wood starring in the Premier League with 18 goals and players performing in other European leagues, fans are right to be excited, said Pragnell.

"I think it is a time to raise our expectations," he said.

"We’ve got a lot of players in Europe. And the quality continues to grow."