Fernandez goal propels Chelsea into FA Cup final

Crisis-hit Chelsea beat Leeds United 1-0 at Wembley this morning to reach the FA Cup final, a first-half goal from controversial Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez earning them a clash with Manchester City in the showpiece match next month.

Fernandez slipped between defenders to nod home a cross from Portugal winger Pedro Neto in the 23rd minute of the semifinal.

Fernandez was suspended earlier this month by former coach Liam Rosenior and the club hierarchy for a press interview in which he implied he was unhappy at Chelsea and was looking to move to Spain.

The suspension came in the middle of a woeful run of five Premier League defeats for the London side amid reports of discontent among players with the inexperienced coach who had been in charge only since January.

Chelsea's American owners BlueCo sacked Rosenior last week after a woeful 3-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion and his assistant Calum McFarlane was put in charge until the end of the season.

Chelsea's Joao Pedro shoots at goal during their FA Cup semifinal win over Leeds United at Wembley this morning. Photo: Reuters

This morning Chelsea, who have won the Cup eight times, came out with renewed intent. They dominated the first half and held firm in the second after Leeds coach Daniel Farke's change of system and substitutions gave the Yorkshire side greater impetus.

But Leeds, who have been fighting for survival in the Premier League for much of the season, could not turn their energy into goals.

Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez pulled off fine saves in each half from Brenden Aaronson and Anton Stach but Leeds had few other chances.

"It's amazing. The boys reacted in the way they should have," Sanchez told TNT Sports. "We've tried to keep everyone positive in training and it's the chance to be in another final."

Manchester City, who have already captured the League Cup and are fighting for the Premier League title, beat Southampton 2-1 yesterday to reach the Cup final which will be held on May 17.