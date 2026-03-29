Joanna Ke lifts the trophy after winning the Otago Golf Club’s women’s championship on Saturday. PHOTO: SHELLEY DUNCAN Most 10-year-olds are focused on homework and hanging out with their friends. Joanna Ke, on the other hand, has been focused on becoming what could well be the youngest club champion in New Zealand golf history. On Saturday, the rising star added the Otago Golf Club’s women’s championship title to her growing haul. She beat 70-year-old Carol Dalton 9 and 8 at Balmacewen to become the club’s youngest female champion, surpassing her coach, Shelley Duncan, who won the title at 15. Duncan said she would not be surprised if Ke was the youngest club champion in New Zealand golf history. Ke was 3-up at lunchtime during the 36-hole final, then Dalton and Ke halved the following two holes when play resumed. After Dalton won the third afternoon hole, Ke put her foot down and went on a run to win the next six consecutive holes to secure the 9 and 8 victory. ‘‘She’s a lot of fun. She’s a cool kid,’’ Duncan said. While Duncan hoped Ke could play in an upcoming South Island tournament, and possibly head to Australia later in the year, the pair would regroup through the winter and fine-tune Ke’s game. kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz