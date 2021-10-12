Bombers reclaim regional pennant

Queenstown’s Jerry Song likes the look of his chip on to the 13th green during the Otago regional senior A men’s pennants final at St Clair yesterday. PHOTOS: GERARD O'BRIEN

The Otago Bombers have claimed back regional golf glory.

Dominant showings from Callum Judkins and Duncan Croudis helped them overcome a brave effort from a depleted defending champion Queenstown team in the key match.

The pair helped the Bombers to a 3½-2½ victory in the senior A men’s Otago regional pennants final at St Clair yesterday.

That went with comfortable wins over North Otago for both teams — the Bombers claiming a 5-1 victory, while Queenstown gave up just a half in a 5½-½ win.

Judkins and Croudis both showed their class for the Bombers, wrapping up convincing early wins.

Judkins claimed a 6/5 win over Joel Popplewell, while Croudis followed with a 5/4 victory over Matt Evans.

Brandon Hodgson’s 2/1 victory over James Sowerby also proved key, giving the Bombers team the edge it needed.

Queenstown pair Jerry Song and Liam Judkins kept the travelling team in touch.

They beat Jason Hughes (3/2) and Will Young (2/1) respectively to win two points back.

Tokomairiro’s Raewyn Devlin tees off at the 13th hole during the Otago regional women’s pennants final.

Youngster Jan Ebbinge had a fantastic day to take a half against the Bombers’ Otago representative Ben Patston.

The Taieri Lakes Terror claimed the women’s title with 4-0 and 3-1 wins over Dunstan and Toko respectively, at St Clair.

It was a title that came down to the final match, as Taieri’s Trudy Woodhead edged Toko’s Raewyn Devlin 2/1 to clinch victory.

Island Park won the senior B men’s title 3-1 over Balclutha.

At Chisholm Links, Tapanui won the president’s grade, Allan James won the junior A flag, while Gladfield won the junior B final.