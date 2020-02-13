Michael Campbell

Two winners of majors and a golfer who won the "fifth major" will line up at the New Zealand Open in under two weeks.

US Open winners Michael Campbell and Geoff Ogilvy have confirmed their start, along with KJ Choi, who won The Players Championship, and will also return for a third straight year.

The New Zealand Open, which has attracted 156 professionals from 18 countries, will be staged at Millbrook Resort and The Hills from February 27 to March 1.

Campbell, who headed Tiger Woods by two shots at Pinehurst in 2005 to secure a place in golfing history, returned to the game last year and to the 100th New Zealand Open.

The 2000 New Zealand Open champion has joined the European Seniors Staysure Tour, in which his best performance was a share of second place in the PGA Seniors Championship last year.

With a year of more regular competition under his belt, Campbell has returned to Millbrook Resort from his base in Spain, and will undoubtedly be a little more match fit than he was a year ago.

Ogilvy, who won 12 times as a professional including eight on the PGA Tour, and claimed the US Open crown in 2006, reached No4 in the world rankings.

Geoff Ogilvy

While he played in the New Zealand Open as a young professional, he ventured back last year for his first visit to Queenstown after closing a long chapter of golfing life based in the United States to return with his family to Melbourne.

He has spent much of the year settling his family into life in Australia, and was also an assistant to Ernie Els for the Presidents Cup and has played fleetingly.

Ogilvy saw enough of the golf courses at Millbrook Resort and The Hills, and the spectacular surrounds of Queenstown, to return.

"I had a really good time last year and am really looking forward to coming back,” Ogilvy said.

Choi, Asia’s most successful golfer, is returning to the New Zealand Open for a third consecutive year, and will reunite with Ogilvy. Both served as assistants in the Presidents Cup.

He has won 29 times over 25 years as a professional and claimed a top-20 finish last year.

"I have greatly enjoyed my last two visits to the New Zealand Open and I cannot say enough about the presentation of the courses at Millbrook Resort and The Hills,” Choi said.

"I played quite well last year, and I feel if my game is at its best then I can be very competitive at Millbrook Resort."

Millbrook will be the host course this year.