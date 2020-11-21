Charles returns to Otatara

Bob Charles. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Former British Open champion Sir Bob Charles has been lured back to the Invercargill Golf Club, 60 years after he competed in the New Zealand Open at the Otatara course.

The 84-year-old left-hander will play in a four-ball better-ball tournament organised by the club.

Charles’ career highlight was winning the 1963 British Open. Michael Campbell, who won the 2005 US Open, is the only other New Zealander to win a major championship.

Charles won the New Zealand Open four times but at the 1960 tournament was bested by Australian Peter Thomson, who won the tournament nine times.

Invercargill Golf Club member Gary Muir said the idea of bringing Charles back to play at the Otatara had been in the planning for about "four of five months".

"It is 60 years since Sir Bob played at the same course in the New Zealand Open, back in 1960," Muir said.

"He was keen to come back and the 60-year anniversary was a very good time for that.

"So we’ve appropriately named it the Sir Bob Charles anniversary tournament."

Charles’ return also coincides with the launch of the book Sir Bob Charles — The Biography.

"It was not originally planned that way. It has just been very fortuitous that his book is being launched at the same time."

The tournament starts tomorrow. Samuel Dodds is the lucky golfer drawn to partner Charles.