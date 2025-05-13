Fox 'absolutely chuffed' with win

Ryan Fox is 'absolutely chuffed' after winning the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand's top male golfer, Ryan Fox, earned a breakthrough win on the PGA Tour yesterday when he chipped in during a playoff hole to win the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina.

He became the ninth New Zealander to win on the PGA Tour, joining six-time winner Sir Bob Charles, and a long list of one-time winners featuring Frank Nobilo, Phil Tataurangi, Michael Campbell, Danny Lee, John Lister, Grant Waite and Craig Perks.

Not only did the win come with a healthy $1.2 million payday, but it also came with qualification for this weekend's PGA Championship - one of the four majors in golf.

Fox said he was "absolutely chuffed" to be a PGA Tour winner.

"Luckily for me, I hit the chip exactly how I wanted to, it landed on the spot and about 10 foot out I kind of thought it was going nowhere else," Fox said.

"Obviously, had to dodge a couple of good guys putting after me but was very happy to have some luck go my way in a play off."

Fox, whose young family currently lives in the US, said one of the biggest things to come out of his win was some job security.

The victory gives him a two-year extension on the PGA Tour and entry to this week's PGA Championship, the second major of the year.

"To have two years out on the PGA Tour and no stress about keeping a card for a little while, and some certainty about what we're doing as a family, where we're going to be based - that's huge," Fox said.

"... The biggest thing is having job security in the game because we don't get a lot of it."

Fox will play in PGA Championship which starts on Thursday.