Golf: Kiwi Hillier leads Dubai Desert Classic

New Zealand golfer Daniel Hillier is eyeing his second win on the DP World Tour at the prestigious Dubai Desert Classic. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand golfer Daniel Hillier has grabbed the lead after the third round of the $16 million Dubai Desert Classic.

Hillier started the day a shot off the lead but after a scintillating start was soon in front.

The Wellingtonian had been four shots clear at one stage after three birdies in his first five holes.

However, three consecutive bogeys from the 13th closed the field up again.

Hillier birdied the 17th and parred the last for a two under par 70 and 13 under for the tournament.

He is one shot ahead of England's Tyrrell Hatton, while fellow-Kiwi Ryan Fox improved to fourth, four shots behind Hillier.

"It was a grind," Hillier told the DP World Tour.

"I figured it was going to be that at the start of the day with all that wind. It was tough but I enjoyed it out there. Have a crack at it tomorrow."

Hillier has won once before on the tour, with victory at the 2023 British Masters.

"I don't think I've played with Tyrrell before, so that should be fun. It will be a good test. He'll be raring to get his hands on that trophy but I'd love to do the same. It will be a fun day.

"It would be life-changing. Last year was pretty tough. It was a bit of a grind. I was getting pretty frustrated with myself towards the end of the year. Gave myself a little bit of a break and time to reset, and I'm feeling refreshed. Yeah, excited for tomorrow."