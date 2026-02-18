World surfing champion Kelly Slater tees off on the 18th hole at St Andrews during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year. Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Slater is more used to the ocean blue, but he will be tested on the pristine greens of Millbrook next week.

The American surfing great is an intriguing inclusion in the lineup of ambassadors for the New Zealand Open.

All the usual suspects — cricket greats Ricky Ponting and Stephen Fleming, double international turned commentator Jeff Wilson and basketballer Tom Abercrombie — will return, as will former grand slam tennis champion Ash Barty.

Most interest, however, will likely centre on Slater.

Turns out the 11-time world surfing champion really loves strolling a golf course.

He is a regular at the exclusive Te Arai Links course on the Northland coast — handy to the waves, obviously — and is looking forward to playing in the New Zealand Open pro-am in Arrowtown.

"I’ve been fortunate to compete in some of the most iconic locations around the world, and Queenstown sits right at the top of that list," Slater said.

‘‘From what I have seen and people have told me, the New Zealand Open has a truly unique atmosphere — from the spectacular setting to the people and the hospitality.

‘‘I’m genuinely excited to be part of it and experience the week firsthand.”

Barty won Wimbledon, the French Open and her home Australian Open before stunning the tennis world by retiring aged 25.

She is also an exceptional golfer who has had two children with professional Garry Kissick.

"The New Zealand Open is one of those weeks I circle on the calendar every year now," Barty said.

‘‘Millbrook Resort is such a special place, and I’m incredibly excited to be playing again.”

Hollywood actor Michael Pena returns for his second year in the pro-am.

Wilson, meanwhile, will add yet another string to his bow when he serves as caddie for Champions Tour star Steven Alker.

"The New Zealand Open is one of my favourite weeks on the sporting calendar," Wilson said.

‘‘Being involved as an ambassador is special, and after playing for a few years, I thought I’d try something different.

‘‘Never did I expect to have the chance to caddie for Steven Alker, though. This will be an awesome perspective and something I’ll never forget."