Albany in box seat for trophy

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The Albany Alligators took a massive step towards locking up both the points trophy and the Challenge Shield for the summer after drawing 0-0 with the Taieri Tuataras as the Dunedin premier men’s hockey competition resumed on Saturday.

In a game that was much more entertaining than the scoreline would suggest, there seemed destined to be a winner but it just never came.

With Thomas Meder back at the heart of their defence, the Tuataras came out firing, holding possession and working a couple of early efforts that were easily kept out by Michael Lobb.

Albany responded well, though, and should have scored but for some equally good keeping down the other end from Issac Hallam.

In a chaotic passage of play, Baxter Meder copped a stray stick to the jaw, forcing him off the turf, and from there the defending champions just lost their way.

Their newly strengthened spine was no longer, and though Meder returned, Jarrod Casey promptly went down with a hamstring issue.

It meant big minutes for the Taieri defence, and as things headed deep into the second half with the game still level, they were flagging.

Albany were pressing on, but they just could not find a way past Hallam, who was comfortably player of the match.

Taieri, to their credit, battled away and had chances to win, including a deflection that Solomon Baldock sent wide.

All in all, it was Albany who were the happier, and with a win in the shootout they edged four points clear at the top, putting them firmly in the box seat for the points trophy.

With defences against the University Panthers, and potentially the Southland Barbarians, to follow, they should hold on to the shield as well.

In the other premier men’s game, the University Whales rested a few players and were given a scare by their University counterparts, only winning 3-2 against the Panthers.

With a 2-0 lead inside the first quarter, it seemed it would be a case of how many the Whales would win by, but they failed to kick on, as the Panthers levelled things up at 2-2 in the third quarter.

A loss would have been embarrassing for the Whales, so there was real relief when Sam Gradwell won it in the final five minutes.

In the premier women’s competition, there were three one-sided affairs.

A young Momona side went down 4-1 to City Highlanders, keeping the defending champions at the top of the table.

Momona were brave, but a couple of late goals to Fenella Ballantyne and Olivia Rickerby helped the Highlanders pull away to a deserved win.

For Kings, it was smooth sailing as they pasted the University Stingrays 10-0, Madi Lobb firing home a hat-trick.

Finally, the University Huskies eased to a 3-0 win over the Taieri Tigers.