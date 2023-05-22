Alligators keep shield after win over Tainui

The Albany Alligators retained the challenge shield with their 2-1 win over Tainui in the Dunedin premier men’s hockey competition on Saturday.

With it all to play for, Nick Parata put the Alligators on his back, scoring twice.

There was no denying the passion both sides were displaying. Tainui tried hard but could not force a shootout, its only goal coming through Jacob Smith.

The Kings United men were unable to hold pace with the Taieri Tuataras, falling 3-1.

The Tuas stayed true to their form as the competition favourites, wearing Kings down with precision and skill.

Jordan Ward, Jarrod Casey and Oliver Battrick scored for the Tuas, while Daniel Torr scored Kings’ only goal.

The two University sides faced each other and the Whales came away with the bragging rights, winning 5-1.

The Panthers defence struggled under the relentless pressure being applied by the Whales attack.

Ollie Schnauer had his eye in, scoring a hat-trick for the Whales, while Jakob Bell-Kake and Tom Lindberg also scored. The Panthers’ only goal was scored by Dante Vannini.

In the women’s competition, the University Huskies got the better of Momona in the miserable conditions, winning 3-1.

Not too dissimilar to their first meeting of the season, the Huskies attacked with pace.

The Huskies were on the scoreboard first through Rose Parkinson. Louisa Kotkamp converted an attacking penalty corner for Momona to level things up.

The game remained well contested by both sides. The final quarter did not go the way of the Momona defence with the Huskies scoring twice more through Ella Greenwood and Rose Parkinson.

The City Highlanders made light work of the Kings United women with a convincing 5-0 win.

The Kings women struggled with the unwavering pressure and pace from the Highlanders.

The Highlanders had something of a field day in the attacking circle with Madison Lobb (two), Chloe Donaldson (two) and Maddie Peel each contributing to the goal tally.

The Taieri Tigers added another win to the board and secured the three points after a tight clash with the University Stingrays.

The Tigers continued their fine recent form and held on to win 3-2.

Mya Brocket, Bex Clementson and Chantelle Murrell scored for the Tigers, and Kara McLeay and Madeleine Kinnell replied for the Stingrays.

— Grace Milne