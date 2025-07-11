Faces of the future

PHOTO: BWMEDIA

Look out for some of these lads in future Otago senior hockey squads — and maybe even the Black Sticks. Otago reached the final of the fiercely competitive New Zealand under-18 men’s tournament in Timaru last week. They beat Wellington in a nail-biting semifinal that went to a penalty shootout, and they claimed the silver medal after a 5-3 loss to Auckland in the final. It came 20 years after Otago won the New Zealand under-18 title on home turf.