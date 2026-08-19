It did not take Conner Jean long to realise why the Southern Stampede are so successful. The tight-knit team, on and off the ice, relish shining in front of a fanatical fan base who have been there through their record 10 titles in the New Zeland Ice Hockey League. The United States import has been making the most of living in Queenstown, but the best part of his debut New Zealand season has been joining the Stampede. “The Stampede have been a fantastic group of guys, and experience, and they’ve got a great culture,’’ Jean said. “It’s no secret why they win so much. A lot of great people help out with the team as well — the coaches, and supporters, and everybody. “I think the best part about it is the group of guys in the locker room and just being a part of the team and getting to know everybody. “It’s just been a lot of fun.’’ The Stampede have long been the benchmark of the league and are hunting their sixth straight title on home ice when they host the Dunedin Thunder in the finals this weekend. “I’m fired up. I’m pretty excited about it. “I mean, I came all the way down here hoping to play in the final, so I think we’ve achieved our goal so far.” Jean was born in Indiana before his family moved to Minnesota when he was a toddler and again to Michigan when he was 7. He picked up an ice hockey stick at 3 and played through high school and at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts. The 29-year-old played in the minor leagues in the US before playing in Australia, Sweden and France. A mutual friend of former Stampede import Jeff Solow helped put Jean in touch with Stampede head coach Cam Frear for the 2026 season. Jean has stamped his mark, finishing as the second-highest scorer in the league with 45 points — scoring 23 goals and 22 assists across 14 games — and being named the Stampede’s MVP. “I thought I had a pretty good season,’’ Jean said. “It’s definitely nice to be recognised but it’s also easier when you play with a lot of good players and that’s definitely been the case. “It hasn’t just been me — I’ve had a lot of help as well.’’ The Stampede are no strangers to finals hockey and will draw on that experience against the Thunder this weekend. If the season’s results are anything to go by, though, a game three — booked for Sunday if required — could be on the cards. They have split the games this season: the Stampede won 7-4 and the Thunder came back 6-3 in May, and the Stampede won 9-4 before the Thunder came back 4-2 in June. “I think the key is just how we play defensively,’’ Jean said. “They can obviously score a lot of goals but we can score a lot of goals too. “I think if we just play really well defensively and take care of that and play our game, I think we’ll be fine.” kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz