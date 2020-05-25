Monday, 25 May 2020

Capped crowds part of next plans for NRL

    Peter V'landys. Photo: Getty Images
    Capped crowds are part of Australian Rugby League Commission boss Peter V'landys' next plans for post-covid-19 NRL.

    He wants to start filling stadiums again by July 1, something he says will be gauged against biosecurity measures in the coming weeks.

    "You are allowed so many people so we will start looking at that with the biosecurity measures in the coming weeks," V'landys told News Corp Australia.

    "And I am not saying capacity crowds. I have to stress capped crowds. That is one way you can reward the members that have stuck firm."

    He said it will mean different capacity crowds for each venue but could still mean attendances of up to 20,000.

    "In ANZ you might be able to get 20,000 with social distancing, whereas somewhere like Kogarah you might get 5000," V'landys said.

    "I am only guessing these figures, but it is absolutely on the radar. That is the next challenge."

    The NRL's set for re-ignition on Thursday when Brisbane host Parramatta.

    NZ Herald
