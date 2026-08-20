Jarrod Race has coached a premier rugby league side for just one season, but he has already ended a historic title drought and claimed a Pat Smith Trophy – Canterbury rugby league’s premier prize.

Nearly two weeks on from Eastern Eagles’ dramatic 36-30 grand-final victory over Riccarton Knights – their first premiership since 1981 – he admits he is “still on a bit of a buzz”.

“I just honestly can’t stop thinking about how we won a Pat Smith,” he said.

“It’s been such an incredible journey, and I think I’m still hanging on to the adrenaline from that week.”

Eastern Eagles head coach Jarrod Race claimed the Pat Smith Trophy in his first year at the club two weeks ago. Photo: Supplied

Race had been an assistant coach at Eastern for two years under head coach Archie Jacobs before taking over the top job.

“It was a massive jump up, just in preparation and everything you do. The prems, they know if you’re just making shit up. If you’re not prepared they catch you out real quick.”

Race and Jacobs had previously coached together and continue to do so, now jointly coaching Race’s son Lucas’ under 16 team at Hornby Panthers. The team won its grand final a week before the Eagles.

It was through Lucas that Race began coaching when his son was in nursery grade. He coached Lucas’ teams through the age grades before taking on the Eastern role in 2024.

Their rugby league paths also cross at the Brisbane Broncos. Race is a scout and coaching representative for the NRL club’s academy in Christchurch, while Lucas is signed to the Broncos’ under 16 squad.

“It’s scouting mostly,” Race said of his Broncos role.

“We go to all the Southern Zone tournaments and pretty much every 14s, 15s, 16s game, just keep an eye on all the boys that we’ve already got in our academy.

“I watch all their games and go to all the tournaments and try and find the new guys coming through, seeing if we’ve missed anyone.”

Race started coaching his son Lucas at nursery level and still does in the under 16s. Both are also linked to Brisbane Broncos, Lucas as a player and Race as a scout. Photo: Supplied

He assists at six Broncos camps a year in Christchurch, where coaches travel from Australia, and makes the trip to Brisbane once a year for coaching and upskilling.

Last year, Lucas travelled to Brisbane every second month to train with the academy, but has been able to spend more time in Christchurch this year.

Race said the plan was for Lucas to move to Australia in November, attend an under 16 camp in December and then look to play in the Cyril Connell Cup with Wynnum Manly Seagulls until April. He will then return to Christchurch for the Canterbury season.

Despite being a Broncos fan and employee, Race supports a potential South Island entry in the NRL, with two bids in the works – the Southern Orcas, headed by Sir Graham Lowe, and another unnamed bid led by Frank Endacott.

“I’m pretty excited. I’m definitely thinking that it needs to happen just for the growth of senior rugby league here in Christchurch,” Race said.

“More guys would stay in Christchurch hoping that they’d get an opportunity here rather than going to try and get over to Aussie and start over there.

“I 100% back it. I think it’s got to happen.”

Between working with the Broncos, coaching two league teams and running his concreting business, Race does not have much time for anything else.

Fortunately, rugby league is a family affair.

All four of his kids have been involved in rugby league, with 16-year-old Lucas and 14-year-old Aiden still playing, while 12-year-old Mason has taken up refereeing. Daughter Kayla, 20, played when she was younger.

Race’s wife, Cherie Boyd, has helped with his coaching, often managing teams. The family also gets together to support Queensland in State of Origin, never missing a game.

“State of Origin’s always been a big thing for us as a family, we always sit together,” said Race.

“I don’t ever go out to watch it with mates, it’s always at home with the family. We’re a pretty big rugby league family.

“She (Boyd) loves it, she’s become a massive supporter of Eastern, she loves being involved over there and helping out with me. She’s always got my best interests at heart.”

Currently, Race is coaching the Canterbury under 16s, where Lucas plays and Boyd is manager.

He said he had already reached the pinnacle of the five-year coaching plan he set when he started at Eastern.

“My five-year plan was to be a premier coach, and I got that done in two.

“At this stage I guess I’ll just be looking to see if we can get the boys back together for next year and try and defend our title. That’s the goal for now.”