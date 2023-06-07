Kiwis star stood down from NRL over groping allegations

Dylan Brown in action for Parramatta against the North Queensland Cowboys in Sydney last month. Photo: Getty Images

Parramatta Eels player Dylan Brown has been barred from entering licensed premises in the Sydney suburb where he allegedly sexually touched a woman's breasts without her consent.

Under new bail conditions imposed on the 22-year-old, he must also report to Rose Bay police station at least once a week on Mondays.

The Eels five-eighth was arrested at the Golden Sheaf in Double Bay after police were called to the venue about 11.40pm on Saturday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brown was stood down from playing with the Eels until the matter is resolved, in accordance with NRL rules relating to players being charged with serious criminal offences.

Police allege Brown repeatedly groped the 20-year-old woman on the breasts against her wishes.

He was charged with five counts of sexually touching another person without consent.

Brown appeared at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday morning when solicitor David Newham requested bail conditions be adjusted from a blanket ban prohibiting him from entering Double Bay, to a ban on entering licensed premises within the suburb.

Mr Newham told media outside the court CCTV footage taken on the night does not support the version of events alleged by police.

"Mr Brown and I viewed the CCTV footage yesterday at the Bondi Police Station," Mr Newham said.

"It does not support the notion that on five separate occasions Mr Brown has approached this young woman and with both hands touched both her breasts it does not support that at this point in time."

Under ongoing bail conditions Brown must also not be intoxicated in a public place or make contact with the complainant unless through a lawyer.

In a statement, the Eels said Brown would be prevented from playing as advised by the NRL.

"The NRL has today advised the Parramatta Eels that Dylan Brown is subject to a No-Fault Stand Down Condition under the NRL Rules," the statement said.

"The NRL decision should in no way be interpreted as a view on the innocence or guilt of the player."

The policy applies automatically for charges that carry a maximum prison term of 11 years or more but NRL CEO Andrew Abdo is able to intervene for lesser sentences if he deems it necessary.

Brown's case is due to be heard next on June 28 in the same court.