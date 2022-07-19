University inaugural winner of 3D Cup

Otago University rugby league players and former representative Alex Familton celebrate getting their hands on the 3D Cup at Opoho on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The students will be the first to have their names engraved on the 3D Cup.

Otago University claimed possession of the new trophy with a 50-32 win over the Kia Toa Tigers as the Otago league season started at Opoho on Saturday.

The cup has been donated by historian Carey Clements, who named it after the founders of the Kia Toa (Wi Duff) and Otago University (John Drinkwater and Bob Dragicevich) clubs.

Both clubs started in 1954 but, until now, have not had a trophy at stake when they play each other.

On hand to revel in University’s victory was 1960 representative and former Waitaki Mayor Alex Familton.

Classy Otago forward Ricki Allan played a starring role for University as it started the new season on the right side of a high-scoring encounter.

Allan played 80 minutes at lock and was busy on both sides of the ball, setting the platform on attack by controlling shape and manipulating Kia Toa’s defence, as well as scoring two tries, and backing that up with plenty of tackles.

Troy Anstiss was influential at halfback, managing his side throughout its sets then being called upon for the kicking game to put Kia Toa under pressure.

Jayden Hollander was immense at hooker, scoring a try of his own and setting up two further tries with some steepling bombs on the opposition tryline.

Reuben Wairau and George Thomas, both Kaikorai Demons rugby players, made impressive debuts, both scoring tries and making countless attacking runs that broke the line.

For Kia Toa, Jordan Fuatavai proved difficult to stop in his tracks, taking multiple bustling carries that left defenders hanging off him in attempts to bring him to ground.

Hagan Free disrupted the University attack at every possible opportunity, and Shane Unahi scored a hat trick on his return to action.

It was the only game played at opening weekend.

The South Pacific Raiders were unable to field a team due to Covid-19 disruptions and having several players involved in Southern's upset win in the Dunedin club rugby final.

Their game against the Waitaki Warriors will either be rescheduled or end in a Warriors win by default.