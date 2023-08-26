Whalers face champions first up

Mika Mafi. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON/ODT FILES

The Otago Whalers will open their season against the defending champions at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

They have drawn the Akarana Falcons from Auckland first up in what shapes as a tough match for the home team on September 3.

The Whalers gained an unexpected promotion to the premiership this year.

New Zealand Rugby League opted to rejig the tournament, invited the Whalers to join and they accepted.

Last season the Whalers made it to the final of the championship but were outclassed by the Auckland Vulcans, losing 48-10.

Had they won that fixture they would have gain automatic promotion to the premiership.

The Falcons, however, dominated the premiership last season, beating the Canterbury Bulls 46-4 in the final. The Whalers will also host the Canterbury Bulls at Forsyth Barr Stadium on September 16.

Their other round-robin game is an away fixture against Counties-Manukau, on September 10.

The semifinals are slated for the weekend of September 23 and 24 and the final is scheduled for October 1.

The Whalers have named a solid squad but there is one very notable absence. Talented half Mackenzie Haugh is unavailable.

He was instrumental in the Whalers’ campaign last season.

However, heavy ball-carriers Tofatuimoana Solia and Israel Otunuku have returned and Jordan McEntee will carry some of the load left by the absence Haugh.

He will also share the captaincy duties with Hagen Free.

Veteran Southern No 8 Mika Mafi has enlisted for another season. He helped guide the Magpies to victory in the Dunedin premier rugby competition this year.