Paddon eyeing title after Welsh win

Hayden Paddon guides his Hyundai through a tricky corner at Rali Ceredigion, in Wales. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

New Zealand stars Hayden Paddon and John Kennard performed at their best to claim a dominant win at the latest round of the European Rally Championship.

Cromwell-based Paddon and his veteran co-driver won Rali Ceredigion, in Wales, at the weekend to extend their lead in the eight-round championship with just one event to go.

The pair looked strong from the start of the rally in their BRC Racing-run Hyundai i20 Rally 2.

They won the qualifying stage, which allowed Paddon to choose his preferred road position for tarmac stages that covered forestry tracks and high, narrow roads around the Welsh coastal town of Aberystwyth.

Paddon won the opening two super special stages on the streets of Aberystwyth, then described the roads as "magic” as he won one stage after another to dominate the next day’s proceedings.

He continued his strong run throughout the afternoon, taking care to avoid the deep cuts off the edge of the tarmac to look after the car and tyres to win seven of the day’s eight stages and lead the rally by 1min 18sec.

Going into Sunday’s final four stages, Paddon’s goal was to manage that lead and set himself up to do well in the final, bonus points-earning power stage.

After touring the opening stage due to another competitor’s accident, the rest of the day went as planned, even when the onset of rain made for slippery conditions and changeable grip levels, and Paddon won the power stage to bank the maximum five points.

Paddon and Kennard won the rally by 1min 47sec from Italian ERC competitor Andrea Mabellini, while their main ERC title competitor, Mathieu Franceschi, was third.

Paddon now has 131 points to Franceschi’s 104. With 30 points available for the winner of the final ERC round in Poland next month, plus a possible five power stage points, the 2024 title is still up for grabs.

‘‘It’s been a perfect weekend from the outset and the car has felt great", Paddon said.

"The car felt so good that we were still able to stay competitive and win more stages and build a healthy lead going into Sunday. Then it was about getting through and trying to maximise points.

"Our championship position is that we have a pretty healthy lead, but it’s not enough to wrap up the championship title with a round to spare.

‘‘At the moment, we’re working through the budget with the team so we can do the final round in Poland. We’ll be doing everything in our power to get there."

With his win at Rali Ceredigion, Paddon became the seventh different winner of the eight-event ERC season.

Before the new Rally Silesia in Poland on October 11-13, Paddon competes in two New Zealand Rally Championship events — the Daybreaker Rally in Manawatu on September 14 and Rally Bay of Plenty on October 5, as well as the Ashley Forest Rally Sprint on September 20-21.