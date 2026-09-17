Noeline Taurua has been reappointed as the Silver Ferns head coach through to the Netball World Cup next year.

Taurua’s contract ended after their gold medal heroics at the Commonwealth Games and the new deal extends her tenure as head coach to nine years.

It marks a remarkable 12 month turnaround for Taurua, who was stood down from the head job in September last year.

Taurua was reinstated in later that year — but did not coach a test in 2025 — before returning to the side this year, leading them to gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“It is an absolute honour and privilege to coach the Silver Ferns,’’ Taurua said.

"This team has a proud history and a legacy that has been built over generations by the coaches, players and people who have gone before us.

''I have enormous respect for the coaches who have held this role before me and for the contribution each of them has made to the black dress.

''It is a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

Taurua, who named her 2026-27 squad earlier this week, looked forward to building on the Silver Ferns Commonwealth Games success as they work towards the World Cup.

Taurua has coached the Silver Ferns since 2018 and won the Netball World Cup the following year.

She also led the Silver Ferns to two Constellation Cup series wins, bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and fourth at the World Cup in 2023, which she will look to better in Sydney next year.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennah Wootten is thrilled to retain Taurua, calling her “one of the greatest coaches in world netball’’.

Netball New Zealand has also announced the Silver Ferns will play the Net Blacks — the New Zealand men’s side — in a three-game series in Hamilton in November.

The Silver Ferns will meet the Australian Diamonds for the Constellation Cup next month and then return home to play the Net Blacks.

They meet the Net Blacks for the first time since 2022 for a three game series in Hamilton from November 17-21.

Silver Ferns season

The draws

Constellation Cup

v Australia, Auckland, October 18

v Australia, Christchurch, October 21

v Australia, Sydney, October 25

v Australia, Melbourne, October 28

New Zealand Netball Series

v Net Blacks, Hamilton, November 17

v Net Blacks, Hamilton, November 19

v Net Blacks, Hamilton, November 21