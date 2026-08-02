Lucy Earl stood up when her team needed her. The Columba College goal shoot was exceptional under the post and rewarded her playmakers out the front, slotting 56 from 60 goals in their 64-42 win over the South Pacific Titans Tāiko on Saturday. It was the secondary school side’s second win of round two in the Dunedin premier A competition at the Edgar Centre. Columba showed growth and patience in their game, led by goal attack Shanti Kara in the first quarter. The New Zealand secondary schools representative hung out wide and delivered nice ball to the circle. She easily found Earl, who was a standout on the hold and created good space for herself to finish with 93% accuracy. Her early dominance helped Columba lead 14-8. Aria Brown moved from centre to wing defence in the second quarter. She helped keep the Tāiko attackers up high and her centre pass wall defence with her older sister, Kiana, who was at goal defence, was strong. Kiana Brown also did not muck around on attack, firing long balls from the centre third down to her shooters to cut through the mess. Tāiko wing attack Lisa Halaleva worked tirelessly for her side, trying to create more opportunities for them to get the ball into their shooters. It was a strong quarter that set up Columba’s win, leading 32-21 at halftime. When Tāiko recycled the ball quickly and went direct, they found a better avenue into the circle and put Columba on their backs. But the secondary school side kept ticking along, hunting for ball and picking up the scraps to maintain their early lead. That platform gave coach Jodi Brown the luxury of testing combinations and getting most of her squad on court. Earl continued to be the cornerstone of the circle, but Ruby Jones created nice angles to hit the circle edge. Defender Georgina Titterton confused the space and picked up good ball to help Columba lead 49-34 at the break. Titans Tītī had their first success of the second round with a comprehensive 69-55 win over Hilda’s Collegiate. University Albion A remain the benchmark after a 60-33 win over Physed A, while College A stayed unbeaten in round two with a 66-38 win over the Southern Magpies. kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz