Laura Balmer’s excitement was palpable when she fronted media yesterday.

The Mainland Tactix defender had a beaming smile and her head in her hands as she came to grips with earning her maiden Silver Ferns call-up.

“It’s just like kind of crazy,’’ Balmer said.

“I don’t think it’s fully sunken in yet, but . . . it’s every girl’s dream to get this call, so it’s just insane.

“It is a lot of work and obviously there’s sacrifices that you make, but ask any netballer: it doesn’t really feel like anything because it’s just like the dream.

“I’m just loving it. Feeling so blessed.”

Balmer has been busy juggling medical studies — she is in her fourth year — and netball, and Dunedin played its part in helping ignite her career.

The Aucklander moved south to study medicine at the University of Otago four years ago, played club netball for University Albion and was a crucial part of the Southern Blast in the National Netball League.

She was named the Blast’s MVP in 2024 and made her debut for the Southern Steel as a replacement the same year before being recruited by the Central Pulse in 2025.

Balmer shifted this year to Christchurch, where she flourished for the Tactix and had university placements.

The defender has a good sounding board in former schoolmate and fellow Silver Ferns defender Catherine Hall — who was also named in the 2026-27 squad despite being injured — who is also studying to be a doctor.

She has also leaned on Otago Black Fern Maia Joseph — whom Balmer called “the Goat” — who is also based in Christchurch studying medicine.

“It’s nice just being able to have a sounding board from other athletes because it’s kind of a random combination,’’ Balmer said.

Balmer is the only new Silver Fern in the 18-strong squad named by coach Noeline Taurua on Monday.

But Steel shooter Aliyah Dunn has been recalled, alongside 66-test veteran Te Paea Selby-Rickit.

Steel players Georgia Heffernan, Kimiora Poi and Carys Stythe — who are all heading overseas domestically in 2027 — have also been named, as has fan favourite Kate Heffernan.

All 12 players from the Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning squad return.

They are joined by newcomers Dunn, Selby-Rickit, Balmer, Tayla Earle, Peta Toeava and Parris Mason.

There is no room for experienced defender Phoenix Karaka or former Silver Ferns Maia Wilson, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson and Claire O’Brien.

Filda Vui and Saviour Tui, who was named in last year’s squad but never took to the court, are other omissions, alongside Kate Burley, who retired last month.

Coach Noeline Taurua said selections were made casting an eye ahead to the Netball World Cup next year.

Balmer earned her spot after a consistent season with the Tactix, was a great ball-winner and provided depth at both circle positions, Taurua said.

Dunn is a prolific shooter with good “netball smarts’’ and had a proven combination with Georgia Heffernan from the Steel, while Selby-Rickit added plenty of experience to the shooting circle.

Taurua wanted to build versatility across the squad, making sure they had several players who could play across multiple positions, and look ahead to pinnacle events, knowing many could move on after the World Cup next year.

Hall has had surgery after tearing her ACL in Glasgow, and is heading in the right direction.

But Taurua conceded she might not be ready for the World Cup, and she needed to blood new combinations.

Taurua was contracted until the end of the Commonwealth Games.

Asked what her contract looked like at the moment, Taurua said “all will be revealed very soon . . . discussions have been very positive.”

The Silver Ferns meet the Australian Diamonds for the Constellation Cup next month.

Silver Ferns

2026-27 squad

Shooters: Aliyah Dunn, Georgia Heffernan, Grace Nweke, Martina Salmon, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Amelia Walmsley

Midcourters: Tayla Earle, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kimiora Poi, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Peta Toeava

Defenders: Laura Balmer, Karin Burger, Catherine Hall*, Kelly Jackson, Parris Mason, Carys Stythe. *Injured, not available until 2027

Constellation Cup

The draw

v Australia, Auckland, October 18

v Australia, Christchurch, October 21

v Australia, Sydney, October 25

v Australia, Melbourne, October 28