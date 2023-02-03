Captaincy an honour, says Selby-Rickit

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit. PHOTO: ODT FILES

She is poised to notch up her 200th game in New Zealand’s elite domestic netball league and now Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit has another accolade to her credit — she will captain the Southern Steel.

Selby-Rickit will lead the Steel in its 16th ANZ Premiership season.

Otago’s Kate Heffernan has been named vice-captain. Sam Winders and George Fisher are in the leadership group.

"It is a huge honour to be named captain of a team like the Steel, especially when you reflect on our proud history and all of the incredible leaders who have been in this role for me to take inspiration from," Selby-Rickit said.

"Even though I have the title of captain, when you take into account the high calibre of players we have, it feels like it is just a title.

"We have so many leaders in this group who bring different strengths in various areas, so I don’t need to be something that I’m not.

"I can focus on leading those areas I’m strong in with the confidence there are others ready and able to lead in different spaces.

"I want to bring a sense of calmness to the role and show my team the value of balance.

"So, train hard and give your all when we are together but also have fun and don’t take yourself too seriously.

"Netball is our job and it’s amazing, we are very lucky.

"But I believe the best performances come when players are having fun and are happy in their environment."

Coach Reinga Bloxham said Selby-Rickit’s experience continued to be an asset.

"Hu brings a wealth of experience. She is cool and calm and strives under pressure.

"In those big games when you’re under the pump she relishes the opportunity to compete.

"She is so chill that not much fazes her. She relates well to all the players and her real strength is her game smarts and how she unites people."

This weekend the Steel will host the New South Wales Swifts and ANZ Premiership defending champions Pulse at Stadium Southland.

Selby-Rickit was eager to see the Steel challenged on the court after a rigorous pre-season.

"It’s been really tough, so we’re excited to finally get into some game play.

"We’re starting off with a hiss and a roar against the Swifts, so it will be interesting to get a gauge of both where we are at and the areas we need to improve.

"Obviously, our ultimate goal for 2023 is to win, but we’ll be taking it game by game, team by team.

"Fixing small things and improving every game will be key for us."